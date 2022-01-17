Frontend Developer (Flutter / JavaScript) (CH739) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, who developed a financial wellness and inclusion platform that allows employees early access to already earned wages, is looking Front-end Developers with Flutter skills to join their team.

Requirements

Tertiary qualification or Certification in Information Technology/Software Development

2+ Years experience as a Frontend Web Developer.

Skills required: Flutter & APIs

Understanding of Agile methodologies

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

Attention to detail

Nice to have: Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server, and design/architectural patterns (e.g., Model-View-Controller (MVC)) Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g., C#) and HTML5/CSS3



Responsibilities

Designing and developing applications – A Flutter developer will provide you with consistent performance from designing the application, planning a timeline, and developing any complicated application within a short time compared to any other native apps out there. They will likewise be able to include the important features at the time of development and predict potential bugs.

– A Flutter developer will provide you with consistent performance from designing the application, planning a timeline, and developing any complicated application within a short time compared to any other native apps out there. They will likewise be able to include the important features at the time of development and predict potential bugs. Write clean code – It is a fact that an expert Flutter developer will write a readable and comprehensive clean code. This will help scale the app faster, allowing the development team to invest significantly less time in its operation.

– It is a fact that an expert Flutter developer will write a readable and comprehensive clean code. This will help scale the app faster, allowing the development team to invest significantly less time in its operation. Take part in the development lifecycle – While creating an app, it will be imperative for a Flutter developer to work with QA engineers, UI/UX Designers, project managers, and others. Consequently, a competent Flutter developer is imperative for producing better results, and he should be able to cooperate with all the other members. Apart from this, they should also function as specialists for predicting timeline estimations for the production of the project.

– While creating an app, it will be imperative for a Flutter developer to work with QA engineers, UI/UX Designers, project managers, and others. Consequently, a competent Flutter developer is imperative for producing better results, and he should be able to cooperate with all the other members. Apart from this, they should also function as specialists for predicting timeline estimations for the production of the project. Fix bugs – The QA engineers will conduct several tests to identify any malfunction or bug after completing the production of every single feature. Working with a competent Flutter developer will enable you to fix any issues once identified during the testing stage.

– The QA engineers will conduct several tests to identify any malfunction or bug after completing the production of every single feature. Working with a competent Flutter developer will enable you to fix any issues once identified during the testing stage. Investigate technologies – At present, the IT industry is making continuous advancements while innovations are being introduced from time to time. In this way, it would be possible for the Flutter developers to provide you with their knowledge plus creativeness for expanding and enhancing your application design.

– At present, the IT industry is making continuous advancements while innovations are being introduced from time to time. In this way, it would be possible for the Flutter developers to provide you with their knowledge plus creativeness for expanding and enhancing your application design. Follow innovative trends – Every developer must go on learning continuously. However, Flutter was initially released in 2017, as many as three significant modifications have already been made to these frameworks. Consequently, a Flutter developer can assist you with several updates for various platforms.

Learn more/Apply for this position