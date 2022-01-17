Full Stack Developer at Business Directive Contract Services

Background

We believe we are an awesome company to work for and one of the things that makes a company as awesome as ours is the people who works within the company. We invest a lot of time into selecting the right people for the job and are we are looking for a vibrant and energetic candidate The ideal candidate will bring a diversity of experience, and knowledge of good practices. Assessment, streamlining, and improvement of the efficiency of processes while reflecting the company values is key to the success of this role.

This is a new role in a growing organisation, so if you are excited by the prospect of taking an existing, successful organisation to the next level, then this may be the right opportunity for you.

Job Function

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

If you’re also familiar with Agile methodologies, we’d like to meet you.

Duties & Responsibilities

Work with designers, key Stakeholders, and product /Project managers to ideate software solutions

Maintain Client – Side and server -side architecture

Build the front end of applications through appealing visual design

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Write effective APIs

Test Software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Create security and data protection settings

Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design

Write technical documentation

Education and training requirements

3+ year’s proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role with a minimum of 2 shipped apps

Experienced with Google’s Dart language for server and Flutter for Mobile and Web working with Firebase Development for both web and mobile.

Understanding of web and server-side technologies including JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and common frameworks.

Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.

Experience with cloud messaging APIs and usage of push notifications.

Knowledge of code versioning tools such as Git.

Understanding of Flutter BLoC patterns and WebRTC Writing Test Driven code

Understands micro services

Able to design and develop secure API for 3rd party integration

A solid working knowledge of Kotlin and Java is preferable

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

At Business Directive Contract Services our passion is people. People are the driving force of every service we offer. We understand the essential dynamic in business of happy staff producing happy clients and ultimately powerful financial results.

Capturing the abilities of our people and seeing beyond their everyday strengths, we seek to find the deeper meaning within the respective roles executed by our staff and clients.

We love what we do, that is, working with people who echo the heartbeat of an organisation that is diligently solution-driven. We recruit, screen and place staff on site for our clients. Our core business is to source, select and manage staff, on and off site, and take care of all Human Resource functions, which includes payroll, Industrial Relations, CCMA representation, staff training and development, and more. Our team expertise is in excess of 50 years solid Human Resource experience!

Previously, organisations needing staff recruitment were given limited options when it came to the recruitment of their most valued assets. We have changed this trajectory and now offer you a flexible service, which leaves you with choices. Choices that will suit your financial resources, and flexibility to suit all your needs!

We are innovative, forward thinking and understand that in order for us to give the best service possible to our clients, we need to cultivate the best growing atmosphere for those who have committed themselves to the process of recruitment.

Our aim and goal is to supply you with the best workforce through selective and professional recruitment, pre-employment screening and refined placement. Besides the recruitment, we have a dedicated and highly skilled management team driving our staff, a committed HR and in-house payroll team assisting not only our staff, but also your welfare.

We take care of all IR functions and Health and Safety requirements, all in the effort of assisting you in these tough, pandemic times to effect cost saving. We have added a Home Professional dimension. The trend for many employers today is investing in people rather than buildings.

Business Directive is an ambassador for this section of our employment market as we believe that by working smart, companies can save, not only money, but also families and the environment.

We are committed to:

Excellent service to both our candidates and clients.

Employing the best consultants and staff to deal with our client portfolios.

Prompt administration and governance of contract staff.

Developing our expertise continually for the benefit of our clients.

Effective communication to our clients.

Securing the best opportunities for both clients and candidates.

Prompt payment of salaries.

Helping our clients succeed in business.

