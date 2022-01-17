Full Stack Developer (PHP) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An exciting EdTech company seeks the coding talents of a Full Stack Developer who is passionate about seeing your work make a real impact. Your core role will be to develop and maintain software products and solutions offered. You will also be expected to conduct root cause analysis, identify risks, ensure all work is tested, code reviews and provide support and guidance to other Devs. You will require Matric/Grade 12, preferably a Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent or Programming/Development Diploma, have 3+ years suitable work experience, Application and Web Development and Database-driven Development. Your tech toolset should include PHP, Javascript, jQuery, MySQL, Postgres, Windows, Linux & experience in more than 1 Object Orientated Programming [URL Removed] root cause analysis – understand the problem, not the request, and deliver appropriate solutions.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric / Grade 12.
- More than 3 years relevant experience.
- Application and Web Development.
- Database-driven Development.
- Linux & Windows Server administration.
- Experience in more than 1 Object Orientated Programming language.
- Relational database experience (MySQL, Postgres etc.).
- Experience in server-side scripting languages (example PHP, Javascript & jQuery).
Desirable
- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent preferred.
- Diploma – Development/Programming.
- Analysis and design methodologies.
- Familiarity with LAMP stack.
- MySQL.
- HTML.
- CSS.
- Git.
- C#.
- RESTful APIs.
- Google Apps APIs.
- Knowledge of school administration systems.
- Technical specification and documentation.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.
Desired Skills:
- Full
- Stack
- Developer