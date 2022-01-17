Full Stack Developer (PHP) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An exciting EdTech company seeks the coding talents of a Full Stack Developer who is passionate about seeing your work make a real impact. Your core role will be to develop and maintain software products and solutions offered. You will also be expected to conduct root cause analysis, identify risks, ensure all work is tested, code reviews and provide support and guidance to other Devs. You will require Matric/Grade 12, preferably a Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent or Programming/Development Diploma, have 3+ years suitable work experience, Application and Web Development and Database-driven Development. Your tech toolset should include PHP, Javascript, jQuery, MySQL, Postgres, Windows, Linux & experience in more than 1 Object Orientated Programming [URL Removed] root cause analysis – understand the problem, not the request, and deliver appropriate solutions.

Analyse systems for root cause, impact, workarounds and permanent fixes.

Define problem, goal and acceptance criteria.

Conduct research on possible solutions and techniques.

Prepare a work breakdown structure.

Determine dependencies among deliverables.

Estimate duration of deliverables.

Identify risks.

Document analysis and planning.

Work with stakeholders to achieve appropriate solutions.

Follow project plan to develop software.

Adhere to agreed upon standards for code.

Generate and maintain high quality code.

Use effective and efficient components and techniques to implement solutions.

Ensure that all work is tested and fulfills functional requirements before passing on.

Prepare a test environment, examples and instructions.

Review code of peers.

Deploy changes to live environment.

Provide thorough, accurate comments on issues and tickets.

Continuously engage with team members and relevant stakeholders.

Keep the work calendar updated.

Inform team of whereabouts where relevant.

Proactively keep supervisor and team updated on risks and problems.

Be available for queries regarding the system.

Give guidance to other Developers.

Share knowledge with peers.

Provide support to the support staff.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

More than 3 years relevant experience.

Application and Web Development.

Database-driven Development.

Linux & Windows Server administration.

Experience in more than 1 Object Orientated Programming language.

Relational database experience (MySQL, Postgres etc.).

Experience in server-side scripting languages (example PHP, Javascript & jQuery).

Desirable

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent preferred.

Diploma – Development/Programming.

Analysis and design methodologies.

Familiarity with LAMP stack.

MySQL.

HTML.

CSS.

Git.

C#.

RESTful APIs.

Google Apps APIs.

Knowledge of school administration systems.

Technical specification and documentation.

