IT Support Technician

Desktop Support

Office 365 Basic Admin

MS Group Policy (Creation, Implementation, Administration, Troubleshooting)

DNS, WINS, DHCP (Configuration, Administration

Networking Devices

Infrastructure maintenance

Creat and maintain comprehensive documentation as it relates to server and network topology equipment, and configuration

Technical specs and requirements for purchasing of new equipment

After hours upgrades, troubleshooting and/or on-call availability as needed

System/Application install and patch management, Windows problem determination and resolution, log analysis

Configure, test, and maintain LAN equipment and services, including switches, routers, firewalls and VPN

Identify, diagnose, and resolve network problemsincluding network connectivity, traffic

VOIP Support

Desired Skills:

All of the above

Help Desk Support

Desktop PC

Remote support

PC installation

Remote Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading Cash Management Solutions Company whose products are extremely hi tech

