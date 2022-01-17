IT Support Technician

Jan 17, 2022

Desktop Support
Office 365 Basic Admin
MS Group Policy (Creation, Implementation, Administration, Troubleshooting)
DNS, WINS, DHCP (Configuration, Administration
Networking Devices
Infrastructure maintenance
Creat and maintain comprehensive documentation as it relates to server and network topology equipment, and configuration
Technical specs and requirements for purchasing of new equipment
After hours upgrades, troubleshooting and/or on-call availability as needed
System/Application install and patch management, Windows problem determination and resolution, log analysis
Configure, test, and maintain LAN equipment and services, including switches, routers, firewalls and VPN
Identify, diagnose, and resolve network problemsincluding network connectivity, traffic
VOIP Support

Desired Skills:

  • All of the above
  • Help Desk Support
  • Desktop PC
  • Remote support
  • PC installation
  • Remote Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading Cash Management Solutions Company whose products are extremely hi tech

