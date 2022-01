Java Developer

6 months extendable contract

Pre- Requirements:Matric / Grade 12

– Relevant IT Certificate/Degree/Diploma is anAdvantage

– 5-7 years + Java / Oracle Software Developmentexperience in

– Drivers Licence and own transport

Advantages:Oracle PL/SQL, EJB3 Session Beans, Web services,JBoss, HTML, Eclipse, Oracle, Test drivendevelopment, Agile development methodologies,SOAP, PL/SQL, JSP, Tomcat, XML processing, Ant,Eclipse and SeamNetworks, JMS, Hibernate, Linux,JMS, Threading and performance, MQ, Echo2, andability to compile Technical Specs, goodunderstanding of business processes and knowledgeof the Airline Industry

Desired Skills:

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position