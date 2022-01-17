Junior / Intermediate Sql Developer

Responsibilities
- Develop data models for applications, metadata tables, views or related database structures
- Develop ETL design and implement projects as well as operational support
- Implement business specifications from internal or external customer user requirements using Business Intelligence (BI) templates
- Develop and implement Data Staging and Data Transformation Services
- Develop SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- T-SQL
- Exposure to full SDLC
- Data processing and application integration using Abinitio
- A master class on enterprise cloud data management and data integration
- Daily use of team and work management tools such as Jira and GitHub
- Data Modelling
- Experience writing complex SQL Queries and Procedures
- Worked with Control-M and received hours of training using Ab Initio
- Business / Data Analysis and analyzing of sample data
- Develop using SQL Server Management
- Big data creation, integration and automation using BMC Control-M
- Experience in using Business Intelligence tools (SSIS, SSAS,SSRS) in MS SQL Servers