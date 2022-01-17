Junior / Intermediate Sql Developer

Jan 17, 2022

Responsibilities

  • Develop data models for applications, metadata tables, views or related database structures
  • Develop ETL design and implement projects as well as operational support
  • Implement business specifications from internal or external customer user requirements using Business Intelligence (BI) templates
  • Develop and implement Data Staging and Data Transformation Services
  • Develop SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
  • T-SQL
  • Exposure to full SDLC
  • Data processing and application integration using Abinitio
  • A master class on enterprise cloud data management and data integration
  • Daily use of team and work management tools such as Jira and GitHub
  • Data Modelling
  • Experience writing complex SQL Queries and Procedures
  • Worked with Control-M and received hours of training using Ab Initio
  • Business / Data Analysis and analyzing of sample data
  • Develop using SQL Server Management
  • Big data creation, integration and automation using BMC Control-M
  • Experience in using Business Intelligence tools (SSIS, SSAS,SSRS) in MS SQL Servers

