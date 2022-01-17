Magneto Developer

Jan 17, 2022

Our client seeks a Senior Magento Developer to work remote.

Role:

  • Role : Magento Developer
  • Duration : 6 Months renewal
  • Location : Cape Town [ Remote Work open from CPT/ JHB / Durban locations]

Responsibilities:

  • Be the Magento Subject matter expert in our E-commerce product team.
  • Architect and Design Magento modules to satisfy business requirements
  • Define and implement coding standards and best practices relevant to Magento
  • Mentoring and skilling up junior Magento developers
  • Implement unit tests to ensure adequate code coverage
  • Load and stress testing.
  • Investigate, debug and solve production incidents
  • Keep Magento appropriately updated and patched

Skills, Knowledge and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
  • Magento Certification(s)
  • 8 years Magento experience (4 years Magento 2)
  • Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.
  • Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.
  • Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.
  • Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, and A/B Testing.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • Experience with Google Cloud Platform implementations
  • Solid experience using GraphQL, JSON, XML, Node.js

Desired Skills:

  • Magneto developer
  • javascript
  • PHP
  • Cloud
  • Relational database

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

