Our client seeks a Senior Magento Developer to work remote.
Role:
- Role : Magento Developer
- Duration : 6 Months renewal
- Location : Cape Town [ Remote Work open from CPT/ JHB / Durban locations]
Responsibilities:
- Be the Magento Subject matter expert in our E-commerce product team.
- Architect and Design Magento modules to satisfy business requirements
- Define and implement coding standards and best practices relevant to Magento
- Mentoring and skilling up junior Magento developers
- Implement unit tests to ensure adequate code coverage
- Load and stress testing.
- Investigate, debug and solve production incidents
- Keep Magento appropriately updated and patched
Skills, Knowledge and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- Magento Certification(s)
- 8 years Magento experience (4 years Magento 2)
- Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.
- Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.
- Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.
- Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, and A/B Testing.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Experience with Google Cloud Platform implementations
- Solid experience using GraphQL, JSON, XML, Node.js
Desired Skills:
- Magneto developer
- javascript
- PHP
- Cloud
- Relational database
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years