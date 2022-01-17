Oracle Functional Consultant

Key Job Responsibility

To gather business requirement, analyse and document functional specifications to ensure that system related incidents/issues are recorded for future us

To identify, recommend and initiate application enhancement requests to ensure that changing business needs are addressed

To configure functionality to ensure optimal performance, capacity management and availability of the system

To identify and provide training to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization

To research and evaluate new software functionality to ensure that these meet the specific needs of IT and the business and that the organization is kept abreast technology

To coach, mentor and provide of Trainee Functional Analyst, users with system related problems to minimize down times

To Design test cases and perform testing on changes to ensure that the required standards and objectives are met.

Minimum requirements & key competency

3 year National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in IT or relevant business qualification

5 (five) years functional analyst or support experience with Oracle modules

2 (two) years functional IT experience

Certificate in Business Analysis (desirable)

Basic SQL Knowledge and experience (desirable)

Understanding of business and system processes

Knowledge of relevant Oracle Modules (HRMS, Payroll)

Knowledge of application implementation methodology (AIM)

Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g Income Tax Act (desirable)

Verbal and Written Communication Skills

Analytical Thinking

Computer Literacy

Software Testing

Numerical Reasoning

Attention to Detail

Basic SQL application (desirable)

Valid Driver’s License

Desired Skills:

Oracle

SQL

Business Analysis

PROCESSES

Payroll

HRMS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

