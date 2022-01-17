Senior C# .Net Analyst Programmer with Angular and RESTful Services – JHB/ Remote – R780k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A sought-after financial technology hub is searching for a Senior C#.Net Analyst Programmer with Angular AND RESTful Services to join their team.

In this high learning, fast paced company you’ll be accountable for the development, maintenance, configuration /enhancement of a variety of applications.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in a similar role

Skilled in; C#.Net, Angular, RESTful Services, MS SQL Server, Visual Studio, HTML5 & CSS

Business / Industry Experience

Experienced in one or more of the following areas; banking, Forex, transactional finance, Debtor, Trade & Asset Finance

South-African citizen

Qualifications:

B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) preferred OR Matric with 4 years relevant experience in IT

OR a relevant industry certification such as:

MCPD – Developer: Enterprise Application Developer 4

MCPD – Developer: Application Developer 4

MCPD – Developer: Web Developer 4

Reference Number for this position is TRA53600 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg / Remote offering a cost to company salary of R780k per annum

