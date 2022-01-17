Senior Full stack C# Developer Semi Remote up to R1.4m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A dev hub that’s conquered global markets in the field of consumer analysis, big data and AI technology, is looking to on board a Senior Full Stack C# Developer.

You’ll be building Azure hosted applications in the retail analytical space, amongst other great projects of course.

Looking to join a dynamic, high calibre and passionate team of professionals in building Azure hosted applications in the retail analytical space? Apply Now!

Requirements:

BSc degree would be advantageous

8+ years’ focused experience in software development (C#)

Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript

Knowledge and experience in Azure

SAAS experience would be advantageous

Responsibilities:

Web development and the designing and execution of new features

You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap

You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world

Write clean, sustainable, and scalable code

Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals

Developing prototypes

Reference Number for this position is TRA53485 which is a Permanent position based in Illovo, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

