Senior Full stack C# Developer Semi Remote up to R1.4m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A dev hub that’s conquered global markets in the field of consumer analysis, big data and AI technology, is looking to on board a Senior Full Stack C# Developer.
You’ll be building Azure hosted applications in the retail analytical space, amongst other great projects of course.
Looking to join a dynamic, high calibre and passionate team of professionals in building Azure hosted applications in the retail analytical space? Apply Now!
Requirements:
- BSc degree would be advantageous
- 8+ years’ focused experience in software development (C#)
- Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript
- Knowledge and experience in Azure
- SAAS experience would be advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Web development and the designing and execution of new features
- You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap
- You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world
- Write clean, sustainable, and scalable code
- Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals
- Developing prototypes
Reference Number for this position is TRA53485 which is a Permanent position based in Illovo, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Javascript
- MVP
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree