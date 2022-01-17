Senior Full stack C# Developer Semi Remote up to R1.4m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Jan 17, 2022

A dev hub that’s conquered global markets in the field of consumer analysis, big data and AI technology, is looking to on board a Senior Full Stack C# Developer.

You’ll be building Azure hosted applications in the retail analytical space, amongst other great projects of course.

Requirements:

  • BSc degree would be advantageous
  • 8+ years’ focused experience in software development (C#)
  • Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript
  • Knowledge and experience in Azure
  • SAAS experience would be advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Web development and the designing and execution of new features
  • You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap
  • You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design, spanning both the virtual and real world
  • Write clean, sustainable, and scalable code
  • Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals
  • Developing prototypes

Reference Number for this position is TRA53485 which is a Permanent position based in Illovo, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Javascript
  • MVP
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

