Senior Technical Services And Development Exec Man

Minimum requirements for the role:

BSc or BTech degree in Chemistry or Polymer Sciences or Mechanical Engineering or Chemical Engineering or related degree is essential for this role.

Previous customer service experience having worked within a technical services or related role within plastic fabrication / converting or related industry wherein you have been involved with product development, application and customer liaison is essential for this role.

Post graduate experience in the Polymer or Petrochemical field will be advantageous.

Knowledge of product properties, development and application of polymers will be advantageous.

Previous experience representing the research and development or technical services and development function at business centre level is essential.

Must have leadership and strong negotiation skills as well as project management skills.

Must have a sound understanding of financials.

Ability to work independently and as a team.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft packages.

Knowledge of SAP or related ERP system will be an advantage.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Managing and driving a Team of Customer Services and Development Engineers as well as Account Teams ensuring they are coached and mentored towards optimised internal and external product capabilities vs. customer performance and application needs.

Promoting the necessary cross-functional actions to ensure the Companys customer centric focus is maintained with continuous improvement.

Managing the Technical Services and Development (TS&D) Team in accordance with Company goals and objectives ensuring development of all employees in the TS&D Team.

Allocating and aligning departmental resources in accordance with customers, customer projects pipeline and stakeholders.

Managing and growing the Company application and product project pipeline.

Providing guidance and coaching on technical expertise and innovation leadership for TS&D Department, Stakeholders and Customers.

Ensuring efficiency of project work done in laboratories and assisting Account Teams in high priority/urgent needs to increase the speed of implementation and value creation.

Leading SMEs in regards with all polymer and packaging technologies from a processing technology perspective and physical requirements.

Ensuring that the product stewardship function is robust and developed to ensure that Company products comply to all food contact and application requirements.

Participating in cross-functional manufacturing and TS&D implementation teams and defining and coordinating the necessary application and end-use studies to meet manufacturing and business objectives.

Analysing the product grade structure, trends, and future technical needs.

Identifying potential grid and plant capability bottlenecks based on progress in different projects.

Following competitive polymer product technology trends and ensuring analytical product information is structured and readily accessible.

Reviewing with product responsible persons grade promotion and cancellations and advising Engineers on possible options for improved value product introductions into the marketplace.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

