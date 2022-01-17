Software Tester

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT related degree or diploma is preferable
  • QA related Test management certification i.e., ISTQB Foundation preferred
  • 2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., software testing
  • Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes
  • Functional and non-functional testing experience
  • Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment
  • Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organization
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines
  • Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology
  • Analytical skills, i.e., to analyses requirements
  • Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g., an API

