Technical Specialist (JHB/CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DESIGN effective technical solutions, troubleshoot issues while providing timely customer feedback and supporting the rollout of new solutions as the next Technical Specialist sought by a cutting-edge Cloud Solutions Specialist. Your role will also entail engagement with customers directly as well as creating written documentation. You will require at least 6 years experience in Telecommunication/IT/ Voice networking design with Internet Protocol essential, of which 3 years should be in customer facing environment, working knowledge of SIP PABX systems, Enterprise network design, configuration, / routing / firewalls experience, knowledge of VoIP products (relevant products, gateways, and IP phones), WAN / LAN network design, Linux, Asterisk, RESTful APIs, SQL, Grafana, Networking Essentials & CRM [URL Removed] Design and Deploy solutions.

Maintain Future Road Map solution upgrades.

Solution Pricing and Quotes.

Tender bid response formulation.

Detailed client systems & solutions training.

Business process and systems analytics.

Work with Projects Department to ensure project plans for accurate delivery on time and within budget.

Pilot/POC of solutions sets within customer ring fenced environment.

Presentations of product and service offerings.

Demoing of products and service offerings.

All administration relevant to the job function.

Adherence to all company policies and procedures.

Work with various teams to ensure solutions are successfully scoped.

Install hardware, systems, and software.

Administer servers and server clusters.

Manage all system back-up and restore procedures.

Perform troubleshooting analysis to resolve any infrastructure issues.

Document problems and resolution for future reference.

Monitor system performance and implements performance tuning.

Manage user accounts, permissions, email.

Network Engineer: Install, configure, maintain network services, equipment and devices.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 6 years experience in Telecommunication/IT/ Voice networking design with Internet Protocol essential, of which 3 years should be in customer facing environment.

Working knowledge of SIP PABX systems.

Enterprise network design, configuration / routing / firewalls essential.

Experience with VoIP products (relevant products, gateways, and IP phones) essential.

Experience with WAN / LAN network design essential.

Thorough knowledge of –

Networking Essentials

Linux Administration

Asterisk

CRM Integration

RESTful APIs

SQL

Grafana

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical

Excellent communication skills

Team Player

Consultant

Coach

Process Champion

Customer Champion

Risk Mitigator

Knowledge Manager

Relationship builder

Strategiser

