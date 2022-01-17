Technical Specialist (JHB/CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DESIGN effective technical solutions, troubleshoot issues while providing timely customer feedback and supporting the rollout of new solutions as the next Technical Specialist sought by a cutting-edge Cloud Solutions Specialist. Your role will also entail engagement with customers directly as well as creating written documentation. You will require at least 6 years experience in Telecommunication/IT/ Voice networking design with Internet Protocol essential, of which 3 years should be in customer facing environment, working knowledge of SIP PABX systems, Enterprise network design, configuration, / routing / firewalls experience, knowledge of VoIP products (relevant products, gateways, and IP phones), WAN / LAN network design, Linux, Asterisk, RESTful APIs, SQL, Grafana, Networking Essentials & CRM [URL Removed] Design and Deploy solutions.
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 6 years experience in Telecommunication/IT/ Voice networking design with Internet Protocol essential, of which 3 years should be in customer facing environment.
- Working knowledge of SIP PABX systems.
- Enterprise network design, configuration / routing / firewalls essential.
- Experience with VoIP products (relevant products, gateways, and IP phones) essential.
- Experience with WAN / LAN network design essential.
- Thorough knowledge of –
- Networking Essentials
- Linux Administration
- Asterisk
- CRM Integration
- RESTful APIs
- SQL
- Grafana
ATTRIBUTES:
- Analytical
- Excellent communication skills
- Team Player
- Consultant
- Coach
- Process Champion
- Customer Champion
- Risk Mitigator
- Knowledge Manager
- Relationship builder
- Strategiser
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Specialist
- JHB