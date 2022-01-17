Technical Support Technician (Solar PV)

Is your job sucking the energy out of you?

Is this you?

You are a qualified engineer with an interest in electrical systems. You enjoy problem-solving and offering technical support, continuously contributing to quality improvement in the products and services that you offer. You love working with people, assisting and collaborating with colleagues, partners and clients.

You are eager to learn and you strive for continuous development, professionally and personally. You are a dynamic, well presented, hands-on candidate who is looking to join a young and energetic team

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be supporting the sales and production teams by providing comprehensive product and industry expertise. You will be the interface to Sales and Marketing and Research and Development. You will be responsible for providing feedback to the Sales team with respect to customer needs based on support and potential upgrade requirements.

You will be required to initiate and maintain strong relationships with assigned clients. Gathering data pertaining to your customer needs and using this information to identify, predict, interpret and evaluate systems. You will support partners and customers to interface with the technology and onsite installation and will also be required to maintain an inventory of parts

Where you’ll be doing it

When you are not on the road seeing clients you will be based in an office in a beautiful area of Johannesburg. You will be joining a team of friendly, energetic and passionate individuals.

You will be working for an established manufacturer and supplier of innovative energy solutions, a company that has adopted clean energy technologies by supplying high-quality energy storage units.

What you’ll need

You are a qualified electrical engineer with a good understanding of electrical systems. You are young and dynamic and come with at least 2 years’ experience in technical support within the solar industry. You have experience with VPN Setup, configuration, monitoring and management and can offer remote desktop support and trouble shooting. You are a creative thinker, you are energetic, confident, charismatic and ambitious.

What’s in it for you

You will receive a market related salary with a company that offers ample opportunity for career growth. You will be working with a young and passionate Technical Manager and you will be joining a business with a flat structure and no red tape – this is an ideal opportunity if you are someone with an innovative mind set who wants to work in an environment where your contribution is not only valued but wanted.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Electrical engineer

Electronics

mechatronics

electromechanical

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

