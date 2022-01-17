UX Designer (FMCG Industry) (12 month contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

Service design is at the heart of the Company’s design process within their CX team. They are looking for a Service Designer to join their diverse and passionate team of strategic, empathetic thinkers who envision and craft services based on deep understanding of customer needs.The Service Designer contributes to activities on projects, including workshops, creative brainstorms, and service definition. This is your opportunity to be part of a team that is creating positive impact for their clients and the world by creating services that make a difference.
Requirements:
- Must be proficient in UX concepts
- Must have experience building user journeys
- Must have experience taking on work completed by others & finishing them off (Ability to stick within the original vision)
- Must have expert proficiency in design tools and software
- Must have experience building prototypes & concepts (low fidelity & high fidelity)
- Must have experience working as the only designer on a project
- Must be familiar with user testing/research(observation, facilitation and analysis) and feedback management
- Design thinking theoretical qualification preferred
- Design thinking implementation experience preferred
- Product/Service design experience preferred
- Takes accountability & focuses on execution more than theoretical design
- Can take criticism and direction, but also self-critic and self-manage
- Can work within brand CI & understands when & where to push for creative freedom
- Must have experience doing visual design and an eye for detail
- Must have a problem solving aptitude. Solve creatively and effectively
- Must be familiar with interaction design and information architecture
- Understanding of Agile principles and methodologies
- Ability to present designs, flows and proposed solutions to various stakeholders
- Ability to brief and work with developers
- Translate high level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts
- Creation of storyboards, process flows, user flows and prototyping to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas
- Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards
- Must be able to execute on the business strategy
- Must be able to solve for different channel experiences and consider all user journeys and touchpoints
- Must be able to align the business needs along with a customers needs
- Must be an advocate for the customer journey and experience