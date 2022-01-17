UX Designer (FMCG Industry) (12 month contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

Service design is at the heart of the Company’s design process within their CX team. They are looking for a Service Designer to join their diverse and passionate team of strategic, empathetic thinkers who envision and craft services based on deep understanding of customer needs.The Service Designer contributes to activities on projects, including workshops, creative brainstorms, and service definition. This is your opportunity to be part of a team that is creating positive impact for their clients and the world by creating services that make a difference.

Requirements:

Must be proficient in UX concepts

Must have experience building user journeys

Must have experience taking on work completed by others & finishing them off (Ability to stick within the original vision)

Must have expert proficiency in design tools and software

Must have experience building prototypes & concepts (low fidelity & high fidelity)

Must have experience working as the only designer on a project

Must be familiar with user testing/research(observation, facilitation and analysis) and feedback management

Design thinking theoretical qualification preferred

Design thinking implementation experience preferred

Product/Service design experience preferred

Takes accountability & focuses on execution more than theoretical design

Can take criticism and direction, but also self-critic and self-manage

Can work within brand CI & understands when & where to push for creative freedom

Must have experience doing visual design and an eye for detail

Must have a problem solving aptitude. Solve creatively and effectively

Must be familiar with interaction design and information architecture

Understanding of Agile principles and methodologies

Ability to present designs, flows and proposed solutions to various stakeholders

Ability to brief and work with developers

Translate high level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts

Creation of storyboards, process flows, user flows and prototyping to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas

Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards

Must be able to execute on the business strategy

Must be able to solve for different channel experiences and consider all user journeys and touchpoints

Must be able to align the business needs along with a customers needs

Must be an advocate for the customer journey and experience

