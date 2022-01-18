Analyst Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an Intermediate Software Developer to join them

Participate in the full development life cycle of business so?? ware including analysis, design, development, unit/load testing, deployment and maintenance of a so?? ware system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles. Work with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop, and implement solutions.

Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems. Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance. Develop business requirements specifications, technical specifications / program specifications and systems documentation

Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable. Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of solution. Resolve all issues/queries timeously. Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases. Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material. Once the solution has been successfully tested, deliver the code into the applicable production environment.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution. Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues. Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional

client service.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matt er development and application thereof in an area

of specialisation.

Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of

peers.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

3-5 years’ development experience within a financial services environment

2-3 years’ experience analysing and documenting business requirements

Relevant B-degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, or related discipline

Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Relevant programming languages -C, C++, C#

Preferred programming language -C

Some background using IBM mainframe would be an advantage.

Confident working in the environments we use, viz Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio, etc

Must have sound understanding of architectural principles

Sound understanding of relational databases and SQL language

Working knowledge of insurance products

Sound knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis

Software testing and writing Test Cases

Desired Skills:

C#

C++

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

