AWS Data Engineer Specialist – Semi Remote – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An International manufacturing business with head offices based in the Midrand area is on the hunt for an exceptional AWS Data Engineer to join their existing rock solid cloud specialist team in developing new Digital Charging Services for their future fully or partially electric machines.

Above average experience/understanding

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

Glue

CloudWatch

SNS

Athena

S3

Kinesis Streams

Lambda

DynamoDB

Step Function

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Nice to have:

Business Intelligence (BI) Experience

Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)

Kafka

AWS certified developer / architect

Reference Number for this position is GZ54285 which is a Contract position based in between home and Midrand offering a contract rate of up to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

