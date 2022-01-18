Business Analyst IT

Role Overview:
- Within the context of the company’s implementation of SAP HCM & Payroll, Oracle Fusion and PaySpace:
- Form part of the Group Core ERP Systems team, handle all support related issues from the business and assist with the implementation of HCM optimization projects in SAP, Oracle Fusion and PaySpace.
- Support Businesses in End-to-End Consulting and Support of SAP HCM & Payroll, Oracle Fusion and PaySpace.
- Lead Implementation / Roll-out activities.
- Test all processes configured using structured testing methodologies.
- Prepare and Update Documents for User Requirements, Business Blueprint, UAT, End User Training etc.
- Running of business and post- implementation project phases:
- Take a lead role in providing functional maintenance and support for the SAP HCM, Payroll and Oracle Fusion systems.
- Work closely with all the other value stream Business analysts to maintain best practice integration processes and solutions for HCM & Payroll, PaySpace and Oracle Fusion.
- Proactively advise the business HR management team of potential improvements in the ERP processes with a view to improving efficiency and good governance.
- Provide advice and support to relevant users at all levels of SAP HCM & Payroll, PaySpace and Oracle Fusion functionality.
- Assist training team with availability of updated training documentation, process flows and blueprint documentation. Deliver training to users when required.
Minimum Qualification:
- IT or HR related degree or diploma
- SAP HCM certification will be a definite advantage (successful candidate will need to acquire if not certified
- already)
- Oracle Fusion certification will be an added advantage
Experience:
- At least 2 to 5 years of experience in HR with a solid knowledge of related business processes.
- At least 3 years support in SAP HCM module support
- At least 1 to 3 years support in Oracle Fusion
- At least 1 to 3 years support in PaySpace
- Broad working knowledge of the SAP HCM Module
- Good knowledge of the interrelationships between the SAP modules
Special Requirements:
- Comprehensive Computer user skills in the MS Office suite and related systems.
- Strong problem-solving skills, organizational skills, and communication (written and oral) skills
- Ability and acumen to work with sensitive and confidential data.
Skills:
- Proven SAP technical skills
- Analytical thinking
- Problem-solving skills
- Decision and facilitating skills
- Project management skills
- Time management skills
- Presentation skills
- Communication skills
- Customer focused
- Good people skills
Knowledge:
- Business analysis, planning and monitoring
- Requirements analysis and design
- Solution evaluation
- SAP ERP configuration
- Oracle Fusion configuration
- PaySpace configuration
- Writing functional specifications
- Preparing training materials
Key Outputs:
Daily Support
- Take a lead role in providing post-implementation support ensuring that the SAP HCM & Payroll, PaySpace and Oracle Fusion applications are properly used.
- Troubleshoot user issues and provide strong support and problem resolution
- Act as liaison with business users for troubleshooting: investigation, analyses and problem resolution
- Map business requirements, processes and objectives and develop necessary product modifications to satisfy business needs and drive continuous improvement to implemented procedures and transactions
- Develop relationships with Business Key Users to drive the effectiveness of the HCM & Payroll solutions
HCM & Payroll, Payspace and Oracle Fusion Configuration
- SAP HCM & Payroll, PaySpace and Oracle Fusion configuration support
- Responsible for the daily support of the SAP HCM & Payroll, PaySpace and Oracle Fusion modules that are already implemented
- Ongoing hands-on configuration of the HCM modules to adjust to changing business requirements
- Define application requirements by reviewing requests and conducting user interviews when needed
- Work closely with business to deploy various productivity enhancement initiatives, business transformation programs and major implementations projects within SAP ERP framework
- Participate in new implementation projects by contributing HCM requirements where required
- Design and develop testing procedures for new upgrades and implementations
- Create training documentation for new functionality and projects
Training
- Provide training in the SAP HCM modules
- Partner in developing and implementing end-user training and materials
- Lead training sessions with users on new functionality
New implementation and major upgrades
- Support the Project Blueprint process, guiding the implementation team with respect to the business processes and practices. Assist with master data definition
- Assist during the Project realisation phase ensuring that the newly configured conforms to the business requirements. Report inconsistencies and escalate where necessary.
- Actively assist users during the testing phase and advising where the configured system differs from the desired state. Report inconsistencies and escalate where necessary
- Preparation of documents for user requirements, business blueprint, end-user training.
- Assist with the implementation and roll out of the new system, guiding users and training where required
- Determine training requirements, develop training modules and provide training as required.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree