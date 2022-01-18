C# Backend Developer – Remote – up R960k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the best companies that provides automation solutions, utilising the best technology stacks in the industry.

You will be required to have experience working with end-to-end systems development lifecycle and experience with Azure cloud environment. Ideally you need to have knowledge and experience using programming languages like Generics, LINQ, Lambda expressions, Asynchronous programming, and Pattern matching.

You would need to have a minimum of 5 years’ experience to develop, maintain and support the product’s backend system.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 5 years’ experience

C# Backend Developer

C# 8.0

LINQ

.Net Core 5.0

Net Core 5.0

Entity Framework Core 5.0

LINQ

Lambda expressions

Web API

Swagger

SignalR

Reference Number for this position is FM54289 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R960k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

LINQ

C# 8.0

Swagger

SignalR

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position