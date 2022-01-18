Data Architect – Semi Remote – R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of Africa’s innovative and impactful financial services firms is currently in search for a Data Architect to join their winning, buzzing, and energetic team.
You will be working within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science
- 7-8 years of commercial experience
- R
- Python
- SQL
- Azure
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- AWS (Advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Provide Data Architecture (DA) support for the Data Engineering team
- Define DA for the Data Science teams and participate in review and walk-through sessions for model fit and model productionlisation
- Assist with the definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL
- Direct data automation capabilities with the Data Engineer and Data Scientist
- Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including JSON, XML
- Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data
- Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and Datawarehouse
- Work closely with Data Engineer to facilitate Data Governance including access and security control
- Expert documentation of DA for new data sources, metadata and productionized information flow
