Data Architect – Semi Remote – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of Africa’s innovative and impactful financial services firms is currently in search for a Data Architect to join their winning, buzzing, and energetic team.

The applicant will be working within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

7-8 years of commercial experience

R

Python

SQL

Azure

DevOps

CI/CD

AWS (Advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Provide Data Architecture (DA) support for the Data Engineering team

Define DA for the Data Science teams and participate in review and walk-through sessions for model fit and model productionlisation

Assist with the definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL

Direct data automation capabilities with the Data Engineer and Data Scientist

Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including JSON, XML

Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data

Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and Datawarehouse

Work closely with Data Engineer to facilitate Data Governance including access and security control

Expert documentation of DA for new data sources, metadata and productionized information flow

