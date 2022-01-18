Data Architect – Semi Remote – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jan 18, 2022

One of Africa’s innovative and impactful financial services firms is currently in search for a Data Architect to join their winning, buzzing, and energetic team.

The applicant will be working within a highly specialized and growing team to enable delivery of data and advanced analytics system capability.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science
  • 7-8 years of commercial experience
  • R
  • Python
  • SQL
  • Azure
  • DevOps
  • CI/CD
  • AWS (Advantageous)

Responsibilities:

  • Provide Data Architecture (DA) support for the Data Engineering team
  • Define DA for the Data Science teams and participate in review and walk-through sessions for model fit and model productionlisation
  • Assist with the definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL
  • Direct data automation capabilities with the Data Engineer and Data Scientist
  • Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including JSON, XML
  • Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data
  • Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and Datawarehouse
  • Work closely with Data Engineer to facilitate Data Governance including access and security control
  • Expert documentation of DA for new data sources, metadata and productionized information flow

