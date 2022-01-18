Data Engineer

A telecoms giant seeks to employ a data engineer to join their organisation. This role offers professional growth and exposure to exciting work in the data science fraternity.

Tasks:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches

used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Functional skills:

Expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding,and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark.

Experience with building data pipelines and applications to stream and process datasets at low latencies.

Show efficiency in handling data – tracking data lineage, ensuring data quality, and improving discoverability of data.

Sound knowledge of distributed systems and data architecture (lambda)- design and implement batch and stream data processing pipelines, knows how to optimize the

distribution, partitioning of high-level data structures.

Technical skills:

Python 3x

SQL

Py Spark

Terraform

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

MS SQL Server/DB2/SSIS

Powershell / Bash

Strong AWS knowledge:

Lambda

DynamoDB

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

Step Function

SNS

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

S3

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

A telecoms giant seeks to employ a data engineer. This role offers a wide spectrum of proffessional growth and exposure to forward thinking teams.

