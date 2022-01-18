Data Engineer

Jan 18, 2022

A telecoms giant seeks to employ a data engineer to join their organisation. This role offers professional growth and exposure to exciting work in the data science fraternity.

Tasks:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches
    used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Functional skills:

  • Expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding,and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark.

  • Experience with building data pipelines and applications to stream and process datasets at low latencies.

  • Show efficiency in handling data – tracking data lineage, ensuring data quality, and improving discoverability of data.
  • Sound knowledge of distributed systems and data architecture (lambda)- design and implement batch and stream data processing pipelines, knows how to optimize the
    distribution, partitioning of high-level data structures.
  • Experience designing and supporting large-scale distributed systems in a production environment

Technical skills:

  • Python 3x
  • SQL
  • Py Spark
  • Terraform
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • MS SQL Server/DB2/SSIS
  • Powershell / Bash

Strong AWS knowledge:

  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Athena
  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • Step Function
  • SNS
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • S3

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • SQL
  • PY Spark
  • Terraform
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux
  • Powershell
  • AWS

About The Employer:

