A telecoms giant seeks to employ a data engineer to join their organisation. This role offers professional growth and exposure to exciting work in the data science fraternity.
Tasks:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches
used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Functional skills:
-
Expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding,and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark.
-
Experience with building data pipelines and applications to stream and process datasets at low latencies.
- Show efficiency in handling data – tracking data lineage, ensuring data quality, and improving discoverability of data.
- Sound knowledge of distributed systems and data architecture (lambda)- design and implement batch and stream data processing pipelines, knows how to optimize the
distribution, partitioning of high-level data structures.
- Experience designing and supporting large-scale distributed systems in a production environment
Technical skills:
- Python 3x
- SQL
- Py Spark
- Terraform
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- MS SQL Server/DB2/SSIS
- Powershell / Bash
Strong AWS knowledge:
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Athena
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- Step Function
- SNS
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- S3
About The Employer:
