Database Administrator (OS)

Jan 18, 2022

Qualifications:
Essential

  • Grade 12

Desirable

  • Industry Certification: AWS / Azure certification
  • MongoDB or Cassandra or Hadoop certification

Job objectives:
To work with software vendor for knowledge transfer

  • Engage with software vendor to get a detailed understanding of how the data / database needs to be managed.
  • Produce documentation so that other DBAs can provide support of the system.
  • Understand how data access/auditing is done.
  • Understand how data backup / recovery is implemented.

To carry out database administration tasks ensuring data is available, protected, and recoverable

  • Perform daily health checks for databases and resolve any issues identified
  • Ensure database backups are scheduled and completing successfully
  • Verify backups are valid by testing restore process regularly.
  • Monitor databases so that capacity constraints can be mitigated by timeous provisioning of resources.
  • Close incidents within SLA
  • Execute database changes according to change management process
  • Assist developers with any database issues

To ensure information security and regulatory compliance

  • Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance
  • Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching

Experience:
Essential

  • 3+ Years Managing all aspects of at least one NoSQL database management systems from installation, configuration, backup management and security. For example, MongodDB, Cassandra, other.
  • 3+ Years Experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL or Postgres

Desirable

  • 3+ Years Experience working with services in Azure and / or AWS
  • 3+ Years Exposure to one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Hadoop, HBase

Knowledge and Skills:
Job Related Knowledge
Essential

  • 4+ Years General understanding of database management concepts

Job Related Skills
Essential

  • 3+ Years Proficient with installing, configuring, administering, using, and benchmarking NoSQL solutions.
  • 3+ Years Basic familiarity with Linux operating system
  • 3+ Years Experience engineering and/or administering NoSQL infrastructure
  • 3+ Years Proficient with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, HBase, MongoDB

Desirable

  • 3+ Years Proficient with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl etc.

