Enterprise Architect I – Technology at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Serve as a proven expert and Thought Leader in complex IT transformations and architectures as the next Enterprise Architect I sought by a leading Retail Giant to help shape its tech landscape. Your role will entail platform modernization, enterprise systems, digital transformation, cloud deployment, software defined network, etc. You will require a Degree in Computer Science / Engineering / Architecture / Software or equivalent tertiary qualification and Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP) with 15 years experience in the IT industry. You need proficiency with information management practices, system development life cycle management, IT services management, Agile and Lean methodologies, infrastructure and operations, and EA and ITIL frameworks. You must also possess the leadership capacity to provide advice and guidance in a timely fashion to operationalize strategic plans, manage complex bids, and coach staff [URL Removed] and inspire strategic stakeholders to champion technology investments

Act as a technology evangelist and strategist to demonstrate, share and realise technology innovation.

Use both technology- and business-outcome to facilitate informed conversations with executives to influence priorities and promote investments in technology.

Lead and motivate the drive for infrastructure modernization, including hybrid multi-cloud, edge computing, containerization, and automated, programmable infrastructure.

Recommend and advise business leaders on the business opportunities and advantages presented by investments in key technologies.

Provide consultative advice and actionable recommendations to business executives who makes technology investment decisions.

Identify strategic technology imperatives

Perform trendspotting on major disruptive technologies and identify technology imperatives (technology modernization, technology standardization, Cybersecurity, cloud, automation, IOT, process mining, DevSecOps, Site Reliability Engineering, etc.) to make recommendations on technology initiatives (POCs, experimentation, technology incubation projects, etc.) that will enable a competitive technology advantage.

Identify technology platforms and architectures required to enable digital business products and services.

Identify key technology portfolios that support critical business processes and linking technologies to business outcomes.

Formulate cloud transition strategies considering possible deployment options and implementation challenges.

Shape and direct enterprise technology selection

Identify strategic technology vendors for critical enterprise business solutions and for emerging/trending technologies to enable innovation and differentiation.

Develop relationship with strategic vendors and influence them to align their roadmaps to the business technology transformation strategy.

Define measurable technology outcomes, such as readiness and availability of technology stacks, to business outcomes of critical business processes.

Define technology architecture principles that strategically guide the selection, use and deployment of all technologies.

Shape and direct enterprise level technology standards with consideration of the strategic technology vendors.

Formulate technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps

Contribute to the IT strategy content and develop an enterprise technology vision and strategy with an implementation roadmap (including Objectives and Key Results) and reference architecture definition that links the achievement of the technology strategy to the business outcomes they support.

Create a ready set of technology reference architectures for easy reusability.

Determine infrastructure technical debt (business, operational, technical and financial fitness) and detect critical deficiencies in the technology environment to recommend solutions for improvement and prioritization of technology modernization investments.

Present proposed IT technology investment roadmaps that reflect the status of the existing and required Technology Solutions and its ability to contribute to future-state business capabilities around ecosystems and digital platforms.

Create strategic level end-to-end technology and infrastructure architectures for key strategic transformation projects or as needed.

Conduct assessments and reviews of Enterprise, Domain and Solution architectures as part of the Architecture Review Board, balancing immediate and strategic needs.

Champion the Enterprise Architecture Technology Capability

Position the Enterprise Architecture practice at the intersection of Business and IT and promote the business value of Enterprise Architecture as an enabler of strategy formulation.

Lead the creation and maturing of the Enterprise Architecture capability that is a trusted and respected advisory service selected by executives to consult on the development and execution of business and technology strategy.

Establish adaptive Enterprise Architecture governance mechanisms that strike a balance between risk and agility.

Provide active guidance and mentorship to other Architects and improve the Enterprise Architecture practice continuously with the wider architecture team.

Contribute to the development of the Enterprise Architecture Framework and Enterprise Architecture Capability, by detailing and sharing knowledge and standard methodologies with peer Architects.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science / Engineering / Architecture / Software or equivalent.

Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP).

Experience/Skills 15 Years working experience within the IT industry.12 Years experience

Contributing technology expertise to IT Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production.

Managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (desirable).

10 Years experience

Shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios.

Successfully leading Architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment.

Collaborating with Program Managers, Project Managers, and business stakeholders to deliver technologies.

Knowledge creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions.

Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics (desirable).

Knowledge of strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc. (desirable).

5 Years experience

Technology consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs.

Deep expertise in cloud technologies, tools, services, hyperscalering offerings, environments, and methodologies.

Architecting large complex systems within the cyber, digital modernization, and/or software domain.

Participating in RFx technology acquisition processes.

Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes (desirable).

Formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps.

Additional –

Demonstrated ability to influence and consult to CxO level executives while providing thought leadership to sponsors/stakeholders in solving problems

Ability to influence and persuade others, as well as handle difficult negotiations requiring a well-developed sense of strategy

Proficiency with information management practices, system development life cycle management, IT services management, Agile and Lean methodologies, infrastructure and operations, and EA and ITIL frameworks.

Leadership capacity to provide advice and guidance in a timely fashion to operationalize strategic plans, manage complex bids, and coach staff simultaneously.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) with strong presentation and facilitation skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, customer-centric attitude, ability to deal with cultural diversity.

Leadership capabilities to facilitate teamwork to achieve business goals while promoting a culture of common purpose.

Ability to work as a self-starter, take initiative, and execute tasks with minimal supervision.

