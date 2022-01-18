Graduate Data Analyst

We are seeking an enthusiastic Data Analyst Graduate that is passionate about using data to solve problems, turn data into information and information into insight that will lead to informed business decisions.

The Data Analyst Graduate will be exposed to live data related projects and on the job practical experience. This includes the opportunity to shadow various supportive team members, participate in learning experiences, attend workshops, and be enrolled to formal technical and business courses that will accelerate their career progression.

Get in touch with Trish on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data Frameworks

SQL

PowerBI

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

