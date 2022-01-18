Information Security Architect

Job Description:
- The Specialist will assess, design, deploy and maintain security architectures, solutions and technologies in a manner that promotes interoperability and manageability.
- Evaluate acquired or developed systems to ensure alignment with the company’s cybersecurity strategy.
- Develop and provide implementation guidance to ensure enterprise components are properly integrated and aligned with global strategies, polices and standards.
- Conduct architecture meetings with relevant stakeholders as needed to collaborate on strategy and implementations.
- Assist in the creation of design documents for global and local driven initiatives.
- Identify and evaluate tools and techniques to capture, model and analyze security architecture options.
- Maintain a consistent set of reference cyber architectures and their alignment to technical, service and business architectures as required.
- The Specialist will be responsible for the deployment of cybersecurity solutions in alignment with business needs, architectural principles, security protection, requirements and required functionality throughout the systems development life cycle.
- The Specialist is responsible for keeping abreast of the latest trends in cybersecurity architecture and risk management.
- Systemically identify and document application level vulnerabilities.
- Communicate identified vulnerabilities and recommended mitigation strategies.
- Provide guidance and recommendations for remediating application vulnerabilities
- Track and report on remediation status.
- Facilitate and deliver targeted application security training.
- Stay current on industry leading practices and technologies.
- Actively contribute to requests for input and feedback into global Security Operations data protection and vulnerability management initiatives.
Job Requirements:
- Bachelors or Masters degree in Computer Science, Information Security, Information
- Systems, Computer Engineering, or a related field is required.
- Minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience in cybersecurity architecture and engineering.
- Experience in building architectures and frameworks while applying cybersecurity principles.
- Experience in system and network planning and integration into proposed business solutions.
- Experience in threat modelling and security profiling evaluation for On-Premises and Cloud based systems.
- Consult on cloud assessments and project security planning.
- Derive Security requirements.
- Experience in developing and implementing physical and logical counter measures to identified security risks.
- Experience interacting with development teams to articulate requirements and processes while collaborating on architecture and engineering design options, implementation, testing and user acceptance.
- Experience identifying, evaluating and managing risk in a complex and changing environment.
- Experience discerning an organizations security controls for information systems and networks based on vulnerabilities and business needs.
- At least one of the following certifications is required: CISSP, CCSP, CCSK, CCSLP, TPSSE, TISP, or MCSA.