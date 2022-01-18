IT Development Manager

IT Development Manager

Role Purpose

Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Responsibilities and work outputs

INTERNAL PROCESS

Analyse and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team

Manage, monitor and control the analysis, design, implementation and execution of software development within the development team

Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.

Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes

Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs

Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers and quality assurance testers in order to coordinate and document development and testing

Review and quality assure deliverables in order to ensure quality standards are upheld

Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results

Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Represent the development team in management, business and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)

Collaborator between operations team and development team

Be actively involved during high priority operational issues

CLIENT

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

PEOPLE

Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity

Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organisational values

Assist with recruiting suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and Momentum Metropolitan values

Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement and cohesiveness

Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members

Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted

Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth

Effectively manage performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved

Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team

FINANCE

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialisation

Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes

Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Competencies required

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of relevant systems and products

Communication skills

Planning and organising skills

Interpersonal skills

Problem-solving skills

Analytical skills

People management skills

Providing Insights

Making Decisions

Directing People

Team Working

Meeting Timescales

Managing Tasks

Taking Action

Pursuing Goals

Experience and Qualifications

5-7 years’ senior Java development experience

5 years’ management experience

Relevant IT qualification

Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Taking Action

Managing Tasks

Meeting Timescales

Team working

Directing People

Making Decisions

Providing Insights

People management skills

Analytical skills

Java

java development

Problem-solving skills

interpersonal skills.

Planning and organising skills

Communication skills

Knowledge of relevant systems and products

Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position