IT Project Manager (Fixed â€“ Term) at Adams & Adams

The role of the IT Project Manager is to plan, execute, and finalize IT projects according to strict deadlines and within budget. This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-party contractors or consultants in order to deliver projects according to plan. The IT Project Manager will also define the projects objectives and oversee quality control throughout its life cycle.Duties and responsibilitiesStrategy & Planning

Define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.

Liaise with project stakeholders on an ongoing basis.

Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.

Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools.

Track project milestones and deliverables.

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results, and troubleshoot problem areas.

Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.

Conduct project postmortems and create a recommendations report in order to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.

Develop best practices and tools for project execution and management.

Acquisition & Deployment

Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.

Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.

Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the acquisition of required personnel from within the firm.

Determine and assess need for additional staff and/or consultants and motivate for the appropriate recruitments, if necessary, during project cycle.

Operational Management

Direct and manage project development from beginning to end.

Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents.

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.

Coach, mentor, motivate, and supervise project team members and contractors and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work.

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project.

About The Employer:

Skills and knowledge

Strong familiarity with project management software

Familiarity with programming languages

Demonstrated experience in personnel management (project basis)

Experience working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment is essential

Personal Attribute

Can conform to shifting priorities, demands, and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently

Flexible during times of change

Ability to read communication styles of team members and contractors who come from a broad spectrum of disciplines

Persuasive, encouraging, and motivating

Ability to elicit cooperation from a wide variety of sources

Ability to defuse tension among project team, should it arise

Ability to bring project to successful completion through political sensitivity

Strong written and oral communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Adept at conducting research into project-related issues and products

Must be able to learn, understand, and apply new technologies

Customer service skills an asset

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial

Tenacious

Qualification/s

University degree or college diploma in the field of project management

Certified PMP

8 years direct work experience in a project management capacity, including all aspects of process development and execution

