Jnr HTML developer/ Junior Web Developer

An International online Company is seeking an independent Junior web developer with the necessary qualification and skills to join their team.
Job description:
HTML Developer who can programme, build or create websites using Hypertext Markup Language (HTML). Developer must be able to use their skills to create text, paragraphs, attach images, give structure, and make web pages presentable and appealing. You will be working with the Marketing and IT departments to constantly update and maintain our site and our database.
Requirements (in order of importance):
- HTML4/HTML 5 advantageous
- CSS2/CSS3.
- Javascript (basic knowledge).
- Classic ASP or ASP.net (basic knowledge).
- PHP is an advantage.
- JQuery advantageous
- Photoshop or similar
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Using images provided to create and style webpages and/or e-mail campaigns
- Converting images provided into buttons and banners, using HTML image maps or other.
- Creating competition pages from jpegs provided
Desired Skills:
- HTML4/HTML 5
- CSS2/CSS3
- Javascript
- Classic ASP or ASP.net
- PHP
- JQuery
- Photoshop
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree