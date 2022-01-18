Junior DevOps Engineer

Junior DevOps Engineer

Role Purpose

Developing automated solutions for operational aspects such as on-call monitoring, disaster response, while complementing continuously delivery and infrastructure automation. Further, responsible for availability, latency, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring and emergency response.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Responsible for the automation, enablement, availability, performance, monitoring, and incident response, among other things, of the platforms and services that our company runs and owns.

Continuously improve observability to ensure the uptime and reliability of our applications and infrastructure.

Comfort with frequent, incremental code testing and deployment.

Working closely with architects and developers.

Collaborating with the relevant developer to report, troubleshoot, and repair operational issues and performing and automating software deployments.

Create / use infrastructure for implementing, administering cloud services and deployments.

Monitor infrastructure and services to maximise uptime.

Troubleshoot and help to resolve production issues to ensure systems and devices run smoothly.

Identify ideas to improve system performance, best practises, cost effectiveness of services and impact

Work with DevOps Manager and team members to develop accurate work estimates on work packages.

Liaise with foundation, database and platform Subject Matter Experts to automate installations and enhance the monitoring and maintenance of their disciplines.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Contribute to the financial planning process within area.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies required

Communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Interpersonal skills

Critical thinking

Business acumen

Planning and Organising

Experience and Qualifications

Relevant 3-year IT qualification or equivalent

LPI certification

1 year experience as a Developer, Tester or System Administrator

1 year experience in a DevOps environment

Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Agile software development practices and tools (Atlassian, JIRA)

Proficient with technologies used within the business (MMI-specific list)

Minimum 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language (PowerShell, Bash, Python)

Linux / Unix experience

Online version control systems (Subversion, GitHub, Bitbucket)

Java application build processes and tools (CI/CD, including Ant, Gradle, Jenkins, and Artifactory)

Monitoring and alerting tools (Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stackt, cloudwatch, cloudtrail, xray)

Configuration management and containerisation tools (Terraform, Chef, Puppet, Salt, Ansible, Docker, Mesos or similar technologies)

Cloud server environment administration (Amazon Web Services)

Common data stores, both relational and NoSQL

Knowledge of IPv4 networking, web protocols and Linux/Unix systems

Knowledge and experience in microservices or service-oriented architectures (SOA and REST)

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

interpersonal skills.

problem solving skills.

Interpersonal Skills

Critical Thinking

Business Acumen

Planning And Organising

– Linux / Unix experience

linux

unix experience

Amazon Web Services

DevOps Manager

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position