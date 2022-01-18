Junior Devops Engineer

Reference: JC52144

Our client who specializes in healthcare, retirement annuities and savings accounts, and life and short-term insurance in South Africa is seeking a Senior Java Developer within the Centurion region Gauteng.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Responsible for the automation, enablement, availability, performance, monitoring, and incident response, among other things, of the platforms and services that our company runs and owns.

Continuously improve observability to ensure the uptime and reliability of our applications and infrastructure.

Comfort with frequent, incremental code testing and deployment.

Working closely with architects and developers.

Collaborating with the relevant developer to report, troubleshoot, and repair operational issues and performing and automating software deployments.

Create / use infrastructure for implementing, administering cloud services and deployments.

Monitor infrastructure and services to maximise uptime.

Troubleshoot and help to resolve production issues to ensure systems and devices run smoothly.

Identify ideas to improve system performance, best practises, cost effectiveness of services and impact availability.

Work with DevOps Manager and team members to develop accurate work estimates on work packages.

Liaise with foundation, database and platform Subject Matter Experts to automate installations and enhance the monitoring and maintenance of their disciplines.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Contribute to the financial planning process within area.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Position requirements as follows:

Relevant 3-year IT qualification or equivalent

LPI certification

1 year experience as a Developer, Tester or System Administrator

1 year experience in a DevOps environment

Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Agile software development practices and tools (Atlassian, JIRA)

Proficient with technologies used within the business (MMI-specific list)

Minimum 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language (PowerShell, Bash, Python)

Linux / Unix experience

Online version control systems (Subversion, GitHub, Bitbucket)

Java application build processes and tools (CI/CD, including Ant, Gradle, Jenkins, and Artifactory)

Monitoring and alerting tools (Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stackt, cloudwatch, cloudtrail, xray)

Configuration management and containerisation tools (Terraform, Chef, Puppet, Salt, Ansible, Docker, Mesos or similar technologies)

Cloud server environment administration (Amazon Web Services)

Common data stores, both relational and NoSQL

Knowledge of IPv4 networking, web protocols and Linux/Unix systems

Knowledge and experience in microservices or service-oriented architectures (SOA and REST)

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineering

Critical Thinking

Interpersonal Skills

Ansible

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

