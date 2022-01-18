Junior Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:IF you are passionate about combining the art of design & programming, then an innovative Cloud Solutions company within the Finance sector wants your coding talents to be their next Junior Front End Developer. You must be a strong independent worker and able to work some evenings due to close relations with the Seattle office. Your core role will be to design, develop and maintain the platforms and services the company runs and owns. You will also be expected to translate UI/UX design wireframes to live code that will produce visual elements of the application and help bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation, taking an active role on both sides and defining how the application looks as well as how it works. The ideal candidate must have a Grad-level tertiary qualification in Computer Science/Engineering or related field or equivalent experience & technical certifications such as Azure Certifications in System Design/Administration will prove beneficial. You must have 3+ years Client-side development experience and understand Client-Server design and SaaS, you must be proficient in JavaScript, ES6+, CSS, Node.js, React, Angular, Vue, Unit & Functional Testing, Visual Studio, Resharper, VS Code, C# and Object-Oriented [URL Removed] new user-facing features.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.

Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

Work with the team to develop the overall look and design of the web application.

Ability to take features from the design stage to create functional, creative, and user-friendly pages.

Work with the Product team to build new features to solve business problems and fill business needs.

Work in an Agile environment where quick iterations and good feedback are a way of life.

Continually look for opportunities to Improve our platform, process and business.

Communicate and coordinate with our support and professional services teams to solve customer Issues.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Graduate-level qualified in Computer Science, Engineering or a related discipline or equivalent experience.

Technical certifications in key infrastructure services and applications (Azure Certifications in System Design or administration advantageous).

Experience/Skills

3+ Years experience of Client-side development.

Understanding of Client-Server design and Software-as-a-Service.

Core proficiency in modern web programming technologies (JavaScript, ES6+, CSS, NodeJS, etc.).

Experience with JavaScript Single Page (SPA) front-end frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, Vue, etc.).

Automated Testing, including Unit and Functional Testing using JavaScript.

Visual Studio, Resharper, VS Code.

Foundational knowledge of C# and Object-Oriented Programming practices.

Advantageous

Experience in UI and API performance testing and monitoring.

Familiarity with

Software Design patterns

Tools such as Figma/AdobeXD

Azure Cloud Services

SQL

ATTRIBUTES:Motivation – S/he is to a large degree required to control performance. Has to be self-motivated be driven to set definite goals which s/hell take appropriate steps to achieve.Initiative – Must have the ability to use initiative to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.Interpersonal Relations – Able to associate with others and to appreciate/understand their views, needs and ideas.Assertiveness – Must be able to stand firm regarding Company policies, procedures and practices.Coping skills – Able to cope with day-to-day problems and must be able to work under pressure.Communication/Impact Can communicate professionally and project a positive corporate image at all times.Quality Orientation – Accomplishes tasks by considering all areas involved and showing concerns for all aspects of the job.Work Standards – Sets high standards of performance for self and others, assuming responsibility and accountability for successfully completing assignments or tasks.Follow up – Ensures that initiatives and suggestions gain sign-off and are then followed though to fruition by coordinating the necessary resources and driving these to completion.Managing work – Effectively manages ones time and resources to ensure that work is completed efficiently.Customer Focus – Makes customers and their needs a primary focus of ones actions, developing and sustaining productive customer relationships.

