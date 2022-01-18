Junior IT Technician

Description

Provide a single point of contact for end users.

To receive support and maintenance within the organization’s desktop computing environment.

This includes installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining, and upgrading all. Hardware and equipment (including but not limited to PC, terminals, printers, and scanners).

To ensure optimal workstation performance.

Also troubleshoot problem areas in a timely and accurate fashion and provide end-user assistance where required.

Support of various platforms and applications.

Multi-functional support integration of different devices within a network environment. Maintenance of servers and desktops of end users internally and outsourced.

Responsibilities

Providing the highest level of technical support and customer service

Microsoft Office 365 support (exchange, office applications, exchange)

Network devices support (switches, routers, Aps etc)

Anti-Virus support

Basic level of understanding firewalling

Windows updates

Must have worked on Windows 8,10 and windows 11

Remote support

Microsoft domain controllers (GPO, Active directory) support

Dealing with vendors / 3rd party suppliers

Telephony troubleshooting and support

Macintosh support

Maintain IT record of responsibility and accountability

Perform daily security checks and monitoring

Management of their own tickets on the IT ticketing system

Generating IT reports

Backup and restoring of critical data

Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment

Requirements

Proven experience as IT Technician or relevant position

Excellent diagnostic and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication ability

Outstanding organizational and time-management skills

In depth understanding of diverse computer systems and networks

Good knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles

Degree/Diploma/Certifications in Computer Science, engineering, or relevant field

Certification as IT Technician will be an advantage (e.g. CompTIA A+,N+, Microsoft Certified IT Professional)

The minimum requirements for this position are:

Fluency in English, both written and spoken, and excellent presentation skills

Own transport is essential

Matric

At least 2 years’ experience required in the IT field.

The successful candidate will reside within 25 kms of the Bryanston area.

Field based on occasions with clients to assist with IT requirements

University degree in IT or related disciplines

Result-oriented attitude paired with outstanding communication and influencing skills

Highly organized with a passion for IT and excellent customer service

Ability to explain technical issues clearly to non-technical colleagues

Able and willing to work flexible hours when necessary

Desirable Traits

Possess analytical and critical ability

Ability to communicate with staff of all levels

Problem solving ability

Computer literate and report writing

Accuracy

Possess self-drive and enthusiasm

Desired Skills:

Fluent in English and Afrikaans

Relevant IT experience

Microsoft Office 365 support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

