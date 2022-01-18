Junior IT Technician

Description
Provide a single point of contact for end users.
To receive support and maintenance within the organization’s desktop computing environment.
This includes installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining, and upgrading all. Hardware and equipment (including but not limited to PC, terminals, printers, and scanners).
To ensure optimal workstation performance.
Also troubleshoot problem areas in a timely and accurate fashion and provide end-user assistance where required.
Support of various platforms and applications.
Multi-functional support integration of different devices within a network environment. Maintenance of servers and desktops of end users internally and outsourced.
Responsibilities
- Providing the highest level of technical support and customer service
- Microsoft Office 365 support (exchange, office applications, exchange)
- Network devices support (switches, routers, Aps etc)
- Anti-Virus support
- Basic level of understanding firewalling
- Windows updates
- Must have worked on Windows 8,10 and windows 11
- Remote support
- Microsoft domain controllers (GPO, Active directory) support
- Dealing with vendors / 3rd party suppliers
- Telephony troubleshooting and support
- Macintosh support
- Maintain IT record of responsibility and accountability
- Perform daily security checks and monitoring
- Management of their own tickets on the IT ticketing system
- Generating IT reports
- Backup and restoring of critical data
- Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment
Requirements
- Proven experience as IT Technician or relevant position
- Excellent diagnostic and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication ability
- Outstanding organizational and time-management skills
- In depth understanding of diverse computer systems and networks
- Good knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles
- Degree/Diploma/Certifications in Computer Science, engineering, or relevant field
- Certification as IT Technician will be an advantage (e.g. CompTIA A+,N+, Microsoft Certified IT Professional)
The minimum requirements for this position are:
- Fluency in English, both written and spoken, and excellent presentation skills
- Own transport is essential
- Matric
- At least 2 years’ experience required in the IT field.
- The successful candidate will reside within 25 kms of the Bryanston area.
- Field based on occasions with clients to assist with IT requirements
- University degree in IT or related disciplines
- Result-oriented attitude paired with outstanding communication and influencing skills
- Highly organized with a passion for IT and excellent customer service
- Ability to explain technical issues clearly to non-technical colleagues
- Able and willing to work flexible hours when necessary
Desirable Traits
- Possess analytical and critical ability
- Ability to communicate with staff of all levels
- Problem solving ability
- Computer literate and report writing
- Accuracy
- Possess self-drive and enthusiasm
Desired Skills:
- Fluent in English and Afrikaans
- Result-oriented attitude paired with outstanding communication and influencing skills
- Relevant IT experience
- Microsoft Office 365 support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree