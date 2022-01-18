Lead Automation Engineer at Philco Systems

Philco Systems as leading PLC systms integrator requires an Automation Project Lead with +10 years experience in PLC systems design and PLC softwere development. Projects will be primarily in Northern KZN and will require minimum traveling.

Desired Skills

Determine Customer requirements and conceptualise a design.

Complete and submit quotations and tenders.

Detail Process Control Systems(PCS) design for small to large PLC systems.

PLC software development for automation solutions.

A meticulous precise approach to design engineering

The ability to work/lead in a development team environment

Execution of solutions:

Be responsible for team’s labour spend to remain within budget.

Be responsible for hardware procured to remain within budget.

Track progress and provide feedback to client.

Be responsible for adherence to the various field install quality checks.

Be responsible for adherence to the various software development quality checks.

Be responsible for adherence to the various commissioning phase quality checks.

Manage invoice amounts and claims.

Be directly involved in final phase commissioning and handover.

Desired Work Experience

10+ years of PCS design and execution in a project environment.

Experience in Mining and Metals industry is advantageous.

Experience with Allen Bradley and Siemens PLCs are preferred.

Desired Qualification Level

Minimum: National Diploma in Electronics/Electrical engineering fields.

Preferred: BSc / BEng in Electrical/Electronic/Software engineering

Advantage: ECSA registration.

Desired Skills:

PLC software design and development of small to large PLC systems

About The Employer:

The company was established to fill a void in the local process control automation industry.

Philco Systems’ reputation for providing high quality service and specialist skillsets, resulted in the client base expanding globally.

The prime objectives of the company are to SAFELY provide a High QUALITY service to industry, backed by a professional support team at a competitive market price.

