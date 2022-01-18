Linux System Administrator

We are seeking an experienced system administrator who will be responsible for managing the enterprise-class infrastructure, creating new solutions, maintaining existing systems, administering databases (PostgreSQL, Redis, MongoDB, Cassandra), and providing security. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

The role is FULLY REMOTE.

Activities will include:

Installation, configuration, and maintenance of application servers and databases

Server cluster management

Server monitoring to ensure stability and take proactive actions to prevent problems

Backing up, replicating files and managing scripts for servers

Ensuring an appropriate level of security for internal and external websites

Maintenance and development of CI/CD systems (Jenkins pipelines, GitLab)

Development of Ansible embedded modules (10k+ LOC)

Increasing the level of process automation

Maintenance of the central logging system (ELK Stack)

Experience in similar position (at least 2 years)

Experience in Linux system administration (preferred CentOS/Red Hat)

Virtualisation technology (LXC, Docker, KVM)

Experience in administration of relational database system (PostgreSQL)

Web and application server (Apache Tomcat, nginx, Apache HTTPD)

The following would be advantageous:

Experience in task automation (preferred Ansible)

Experience in administration of continuous system integration (Jenkins, GitLab)

Good knowledge of at least one scripting language (preferred Python)

Knowledge of IDS/IPS, WAF, log management

Knowledge of non-relational databases (Redis, MongoDB, Cassandra)

Skills and Qualifications:

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

Desired Skills:

Linux

CentOS

Red Hat

PostgreSQL

