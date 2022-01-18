Linux Systems Administrator

Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer who operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services and within the FMCG environment. They are looking for LINUX SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR for one of their UK based clients. This role is FULLY REMOTE

Activities will include:

Installation, configuration, and maintenance of application servers and databases

Server cluster management

Server monitoring to ensure stability and take proactive actions to prevent problems

Backing up, replicating files and managing scripts for servers

Ensuring an appropriate level of security for internal and external websites

Maintenance and development of CI/CD systems (Jenkins pipelines, GitLab)

Development of Ansible embedded modules (10k+ LOC)

Increasing the level of process automation

Maintenance of the central logging system (ELK Stack)

Experience in similar position (at least 2 years)

Experience in Linux system administration (preferred CentOS/Red Hat)

Virtualisation technology (LXC, Docker, KVM)

Experience in administration of relational database system (PostgreSQL)

Web and application server (Apache Tomcat, nginx, Apache HTTPD)

The following would be advantageous:

Experience in task automation (preferred Ansible)

Experience in administration of continuous system integration (Jenkins, GitLab)

Good knowledge of at least one scripting language (preferred Python)

Knowledge of IDS/IPS, WAF, log management

Knowledge of non-relational databases (Redis, MongoDB, Cassandra)

Desired Skills:

Linux

Docker

PostgreSQL

Apache

Tomcat

CI

CD

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

