Mid C# Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced global Dev House specializing in Online Gaming & Supporting Products seeks the coding talents of a Mid C# Developer whose core role will be to contribute to developing new software products and maintenance of existing products, adhering, and sharing the companys technical and architectural vision. You will require a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or related field, or equivalent experience, solid C#, 4-6 years hands-on Development experience using SQL & .NET technologies to build Web and/or Console Applications as well as Windows, Web Services and [URL Removed] in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Work in a small Development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Code reviews.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or related field, or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills

4-6 Years hands-on Development experience using SQL and Microsoft .NET technologies to build Web and/or Console Applications as well as Windows, Web Services and WinForms.

ExperienceSolid Understanding in the below:

MS SQL

C#

MVC (advantageous)

Advantageous

Git, JIRA

JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs

Agile, Scrum, Design Patterns

Continuous integration/ Release Automation

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure.

Able to work in cross functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

