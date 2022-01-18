Mid – Senior Full Stack C#.Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading National Business Systems Automation company seeks the coding expertise of a self-driven Mid Senior Full Stack C#.Net Developer to solve complex problems and be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve clients business processes. Your tech toolset must include C#.Net, MVC & SQL Server. Any Azure, jQuery, HTML5, CSS, UML, Agile & Scrum experience will prove [URL Removed] Development (Full Stack)

MVC

MS SQL Server

Advantageous

Azure (Cloud Development)

jQuery, HTML5, CSS

UML

Agile & Scrum

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about Development.

Teamwork.

Attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Senior

Full

Learn more/Apply for this position