Mobile Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A passionate Mobile Developer with a keen eye for innovative visual design is sought by a leading National Business Systems Automation company to join its team. Your tech toolset must include at least 2 years work experience with Kotlin for Android as well as Swift for iOS, Web APIs, JSON and C# Web API experience. Any experience in addition with UI Design for mobile apps, working knowledge of Git and Agile/SCRUM will prove [URL Removed] for Android (2 years min).

Swift for iOS.

Good understanding of Web API and JSON.

C# Web API experience.

Beneficial

Experience in UI Design for mobile applications.

Working knowledge of Agile / SCRUM.

Working with Git for Source Control.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about Development.

Attention to detail.

Teamwork.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mobile

Developer

Kotlin

Learn more/Apply for this position