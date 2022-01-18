Project Manager

The Role: Essential functions:
- Ensuring that the internal learner management system(s) are continuously updated w.r.t client loading, linking project information, learner attendance and credit uploading (if applicable), checking accuracy of data.
- Drafting and implementing the training and assessment plan based on the project delivery document and service
- level agreement received from the Business Development team and ensure that the plan is signed off by the client.
- Liaising with the Recruitment Department regarding specific learner requirements as stipulated in the project delivery document and service level agreement.
- Ensuring that learner documentation is signed by the learner and the client and submitted to ETQA.
- Completing the project billing sheet and ensure that all projects are completed within scope and within budget.
- Completing Facilitator and Assessment project contracts and submit to BU Manager for approval.
- Coordinating project logistics including booking of training venues, catering and request printing of training material.
- Coordinating of the Facilitator and Assessment training plan, tracking project milestones and deliverables
- Liaising with the ETQA department to ensure that project deliverables are met according to SETA standards
- Preparing and submitting reports and conducting regular feedback on the specific phases of training facilitation and assessment. Reporting to BU Manager on a regular basis on the progress, highlighting any challenges.
- On boarding, guiding and directing learners in the appropriate manner during the duration of the specific training intervention towards successful completion of the programme where applicable, including the certificate submission to the learner.
- Ensuring project billing is completed timeously and accurate
- Ensuring that payroll information is accurate and is submitted timeously to clients or external payroll company.
- Submitting final close out report and 12H schedule to client at completion of the project.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Grade 12
- Human Resources or Project Management or Administration or Education Diploma
Preferred Qualifications:
- Human Resources or Project Management or Administration or Education Degree.
Experience Required:
- Minimum 2 – 4 years?? experience in project work in a Learning and Development environment
- Project experience in a Learning and Development environment
- Extensive knowledge of SETA systems, processes, Learner Manager Systems and National Qualifications Framework (NQF) standards and qualifications and ETQA standards.