Project Manager IT

- Project Manager
- Role PurposeEnsure delivery of business solutions by managing projects throughout the project and delivery lifecycle in close collaboration with internal- and external parties where dependencies exist.
- Responsibilities and work outputs- Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process with the lifecycle framework- Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g. the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)- Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress- Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders- Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction- Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends- Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively address issues and risks- Identify and manage dependencies between projects- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas- Take ownership for driving career development Knowledge- Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) – Relevant MS Project / Project Management software – Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out – Agile methodology (preferred) Skills- Business acumen – Presentation skills – Planning and organising skills – Interpersonal skills – Facilitation skills – Communication skills – Problem solving skills Competencies required- Adopt and embody the values and Way- Accountability- Adaptability- Collaboration and co-creation- Client centric thinking- Decision making and problem solving- Organisation and attention to detail- Providing insight- Articulating information- Managing Tasks- Examining informationExperience and Qualifications- Project Management Qualification – Essential- Relevant B-Degree – Desirable- Min of 5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential) – Insurance industry experience (desirable)- Experience in / or exposure to AGILE methodologies/ Lean Thinking will be beneficial i.e scrum master role- IT Project experience will be an advantageLocationThe above-mentioned position is currently available at our office in Centurion.
Desired Skills:
- Business Acumen
- Presentation Skills
- Planning And Organising
- Interpersonal Skills
- Facilitation
- communication skills.
- problem solver
- Accountability
- Adaptability
- collaboration
- Effective Decision Making
- Problem Solving
- articulating
- managing task
- examining information
- Agile
- agile methodology
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree