- IT related degree or diploma (Programming preferred)
- Certified Scrum Master
- 2 – 3 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., scrum master or project manager
- Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (strong preference will be given to Microsoft TFS)
- Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.
- Good skills and knowledge of facilitation, continuous improvement, empowerment, transparency, and servant leadership
- Demonstrable experience in energizing and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology
- Experienced in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes
- Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games
- Extreme attention to detail
- Highly quantitative w.r.t. scrum metrics
- Strong process adherence discipline
- Confidence to work constructively with a group of young, dynamic engineers, such as quickly earn trust and respect through demonstrated abilities