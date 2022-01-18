Scrum Master

As Scrum Master you will be a servant leader, custodian of the team’s Scrum Process, coaching and mentoring the teams in the Agile mindset, weaving Continuous Improvement thinking into their efforts to deliver quality incremental changes to the product.

Overall disposition

The ideal candidate will have a passion for:

Mentoring (Team members as well as other Scrum Masters)

Optimal systems and simple procedures

Agile development and a self-organising team environment

Sharing ideas and innovation

Collaborating to achieve results

Effective communication and conflict resolution

Responsibilities

Ensuring the team lives Agile

Championing self-organised and cross-functional teams.

Working with the team to remove impediments to delivering the next increment.

Assisting with reporting, progress tracking, internal and external communication to improve transparency

Providing support through servant leadership

Focus more on practical implementation rather than theory

Requirements

Required Skills/Qualifications

Experience working in a Scrum Master role for a minimum of five years +

Expert knowledge of Agile

Proven track record of regular incremental delivery within a complex environment, multiple platforms and internal system dependencies

JIRA experience will be advantageous

One or more related certifications such as Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or Certified Scrum Practitioner (CSP). Relevant industry experience will also be considered.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

National and industry leading firm within respective IT and technical vertical

