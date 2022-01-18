Scrum Master at Nihilent Technologies

- Manage each project’s scope and timeline
- Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
- Coach team members in Agile frameworks
- Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
- Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)- Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
- Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
- Help teams implement changes effectively
- Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
- Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
- Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it
Desired Skills:
- scrum
- Agile coaching
- scrum coach
- Scrum Coaching
- Scrum Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
please visit www:nihilent.co.za