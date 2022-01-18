Scrum Master at Nihilent Technologies

Jan 18, 2022

  • Manage each project’s scope and timeline
  • Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
  • Coach team members in Agile frameworks
  • Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
  • Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)- Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
  • Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
  • Help teams implement changes effectively
  • Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
  • Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
  • Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it

Desired Skills:

  • scrum
  • Agile coaching
  • scrum coach
  • Scrum Coaching
  • Scrum Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

please visit www:nihilent.co.za

