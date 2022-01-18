Senior Data Engineer with AWS – Contract – Midrand – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to be part of a Globally recognized brand that believes that enthusiasm is the engine that drives them to make extraordinary ideas and visions a reality for their customers every day? They currently are looking for a Senior Data Engineer with AWS to join their exciting organization.

The successful candidate must have expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding, and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or similar

10-12 years’ experience

AWS

Lambda

DynamoDB

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

Step Function

SNS

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

S3

Python 3x

SQL

Py Spark

Boto3

Terraform

ETL

Responsibilities:

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends Generic Technical / Functional skills

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Reference Number for this position is NN54240 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand offering a contract rate of up to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

