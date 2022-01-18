Senior Full Stack C# . Net Developer Remote R900k per annum at e-Merge IT RCRUITMENT

This is a fast-growing fintech B2B SaaS business and they’re on a mission to streamline structured product and private asset deals!

With offices in the US, UK, South Africa, Mauritius and New Zealand (their primary market in the US), you can expect to code, collaborate and communicate as part of a cross functional globally distributed team. To top it off, fully paid insurance on top of and not out of your salary and the option of fully remote working or from the office with daily lunch!

Ready to be a part of an employee-first culture? Then don’t delay. Apply now!

Desired Skills:

.Net

MSSQL

ORM

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

