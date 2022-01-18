Senior Java Developer

Jan 18, 2022

Role Purpose
Develop, maintain and support mission-critical, enterprise-grade software applications that improve business efficiency and are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Responsibilities and work outputs

  • Develop software based on technical design (Internal Process)
  • Keep abreast of new technologies/methodologies, business changes and internal system changes in order to align system development with best practices and system architecture
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests
  • Contribute to the design of scalable solutions that supports the system architecture
  • Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications
  • Design and code new software functionality using codes that is scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable
  • Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve effective collaboration
  • Provide stakeholder with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution in order to manage expectations
  • Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements
  • Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases
  • Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
  • Once the solution has been successfully tested, prepare and produce releases of software components into production/live environment.
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.
  • Maintain existing programmes, ensuring all errors are resolved and documented.
  • Advise and guide colleagues regarding effective business system analysis approaches and techniques
  • Review and quality assure deliverables of junior team members in accordance with IT Strategy, architecture and best practice.
  • Mentor team members and provide insight to effective and efficient Java development practices.
  • Design solutions that eliminate reoccurrence of errors.
  • Provide technical guidance to the operations and support team.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Engage with clients in a client centric manner(Client Services)
  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service Self-management and teamwork (People)
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
  • Take ownership for driving career development Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance)
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies Required

  • Examining Information
  • Articulating Information
  • Managing Tasks
  • Interpreting Data
  • Challenging Ideas
  • Producing Output
  • Developing Expertise
  • Team Working

Skills Required

  • Senior Java Developer
  • Java Developer
  • Java
  • GIT
  • Software Development
  • Back end
  • Back End Development

Experience and Qualifications

  • 5-7 years’ intermediate/senior java development experience
  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Relevant post graduate IT qualification

JAVA:

  • 5years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java.
  • Solid (Java) back-end development experience.
  • Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous (Openshift).
  • Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses, etc.
  • Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.
  • Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (e.g. SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA etc.) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.
  • Understanding and experience with micro-services.
  • Strong knowledge of REST API designs.
  • JBPM experience advantageous.
  • Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.
  • Experience with Apache Camel.
  • GIT Lab experience.
  • Strong Linux experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • senior java developer
  • java
  • jbpm
  • git

