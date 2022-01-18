Senior Java Developer

Role Purpose

Develop, maintain and support mission-critical, enterprise-grade software applications that improve business efficiency and are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Develop software based on technical design (Internal Process)

Keep abreast of new technologies/methodologies, business changes and internal system changes in order to align system development with best practices and system architecture

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests

Contribute to the design of scalable solutions that supports the system architecture

Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications

Design and code new software functionality using codes that is scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve effective collaboration

Provide stakeholder with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution in order to manage expectations

Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements

Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases

Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.

Once the solution has been successfully tested, prepare and produce releases of software components into production/live environment.

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.

Maintain existing programmes, ensuring all errors are resolved and documented.

Advise and guide colleagues regarding effective business system analysis approaches and techniques

Review and quality assure deliverables of junior team members in accordance with IT Strategy, architecture and best practice.

Mentor team members and provide insight to effective and efficient Java development practices.

Design solutions that eliminate reoccurrence of errors.

Provide technical guidance to the operations and support team.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Engage with clients in a client centric manner(Client Services)

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service Self-management and teamwork (People)

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance)

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies Required

Examining Information

Articulating Information

Managing Tasks

Interpreting Data

Challenging Ideas

Producing Output

Developing Expertise

Team Working

Skills Required

Senior Java Developer

Java Developer

Java

GIT

Software Development

Back end

Back End Development

Experience and Qualifications

5-7 years’ intermediate/senior java development experience

Relevant IT qualification

Relevant post graduate IT qualification

JAVA:

5years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java.

Solid (Java) back-end development experience.

Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous (Openshift).

Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses, etc.

Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.

Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (e.g. SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA etc.) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.

Understanding and experience with micro-services.

Strong knowledge of REST API designs.

JBPM experience advantageous.

Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.

Experience with Apache Camel.

GIT Lab experience.

Strong Linux experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

senior java developer

java

jbpm

git

