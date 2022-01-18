Senior Project Manager at Afro Miaki

Job Purpose:
- Our client is looking for a Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for leading teams to deliver project(s) that span across the company business units.
- Manage resources, schedules, financials and adhere to stage gate quality and SDLC control guidelines throughout the full systems development life cycle.
- This also includes management of issues, risks, and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery.
- Contribute to process improvement initiatives as it relates to improving project delivery.
Job Responsibilities:
- Direct and manage project from conception to implementation.
- Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with management and stakeholders.
- Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.
- Estimate and agree the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals with other departments within the company.
- Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the use of required personnel from within the company.
- Determine and assess need for additional staff and/or consultants and escalate to senior management if necessary during project cycle.
- Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
- Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.
- Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.
- Identify and manage project dependencies, critical path, plan, schedule project timelines, and milestones using appropriate tools.
- Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.
- Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team members, analyse results and troubleshoot problem areas.
- Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.
- Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.
- Review existing systems and business processes. Identify areas to optimise the systems and processes to allow for digitisation and greater efficiency across the group of companies.
- Drive and manage IT projects through the project lifecycle to ensure that projects are delivered on time, and within scope and budget.
- Plan methodically, coordinate and facilitate the teams’ efforts in an effective and efficient manner to deliver successfully.
- Lead the team by establishing a team culture that allows team members to participate in the successful delivery of specific project objectives to achieve the agreed outcome.
- Manage Stakeholder expectations by keeping all stakeholders at all levels of the organisation adequately informed and ensure that project activities are aligned with client strategic objectives.
- Monitor and proactively manage risks by evaluating and prioritising risks. Track risks according to the risk management plan to proactively implement contingency measures.
- Accomplishes information technology staff results by communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results; coaching, counselling, and disciplining employees; initiating, coordinating, and enforcing systems, policies, and procedures.
- Maintains organisation’s effectiveness and efficiency by defining, delivering, and supporting strategic plans for implementing information technologies.
- Verifies application results by conducting system audits of technologies implemented.
- Recommends information technology strategies, policies, and procedures by evaluating organisation outcomes; identifying problems; evaluating trends; anticipating requirements.
- Accomplishes financial objectives by forecasting requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analysing variances; initiating corrective action.
- Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organisation standards.
- Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.
Qualifications/Skills
- IT related Degree/ Diploma
- Project Management Certification (Agile/PMP/PINCE, SCRUM etc)
- Business Analyst existence would be an advantage 6 years working experience
- Preferably 2 or more years’ experience in a software development environment
- Knowledge of SDLC
- ICT Knowledge and experience would be an advantage
- Must be process oriented
- Ability to work with all levels of staff (CEO through to Call Centre staff)
- Have brilliant problem-solving abilities
- Excellent organisational and time management skills
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- ICT
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree