Senior Project Manager at Afro Miaki

Jan 18, 2022

Job Purpose:

  • Our client is looking for a Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for leading teams to deliver project(s) that span across the company business units.
  • Manage resources, schedules, financials and adhere to stage gate quality and SDLC control guidelines throughout the full systems development life cycle.
  • This also includes management of issues, risks, and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery.
  • Contribute to process improvement initiatives as it relates to improving project delivery.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Direct and manage project from conception to implementation.
  • Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with management and stakeholders.
  • Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.
  • Estimate and agree the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals with other departments within the company.
  • Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the use of required personnel from within the company.
  • Determine and assess need for additional staff and/or consultants and escalate to senior management if necessary during project cycle.
  • Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
  • Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.
  • Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.
  • Identify and manage project dependencies, critical path, plan, schedule project timelines, and milestones using appropriate tools.
  • Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.
  • Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team members, analyse results and troubleshoot problem areas.
  • Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.
  • Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.
  • Review existing systems and business processes. Identify areas to optimise the systems and processes to allow for digitisation and greater efficiency across the group of companies.
  • Drive and manage IT projects through the project lifecycle to ensure that projects are delivered on time, and within scope and budget.
  • Plan methodically, coordinate and facilitate the teams’ efforts in an effective and efficient manner to deliver successfully.
  • Lead the team by establishing a team culture that allows team members to participate in the successful delivery of specific project objectives to achieve the agreed outcome.
  • Manage Stakeholder expectations by keeping all stakeholders at all levels of the organisation adequately informed and ensure that project activities are aligned with client strategic objectives.
  • Monitor and proactively manage risks by evaluating and prioritising risks. Track risks according to the risk management plan to proactively implement contingency measures.
  • Accomplishes information technology staff results by communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results; coaching, counselling, and disciplining employees; initiating, coordinating, and enforcing systems, policies, and procedures.
  • Maintains organisation’s effectiveness and efficiency by defining, delivering, and supporting strategic plans for implementing information technologies.
  • Verifies application results by conducting system audits of technologies implemented.
  • Recommends information technology strategies, policies, and procedures by evaluating organisation outcomes; identifying problems; evaluating trends; anticipating requirements.
  • Accomplishes financial objectives by forecasting requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analysing variances; initiating corrective action.
  • Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organisation standards.
  • Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.

Qualifications/Skills

  • IT related Degree/ Diploma
  • Project Management Certification (Agile/PMP/PINCE, SCRUM etc)
  • Business Analyst existence would be an advantage 6 years working experience
  • Preferably 2 or more years’ experience in a software development environment
  • Knowledge of SDLC
  • ICT Knowledge and experience would be an advantage
  • Must be process oriented
  • Ability to work with all levels of staff (CEO through to Call Centre staff)
  • Have brilliant problem-solving abilities
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • ICT
  • SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

