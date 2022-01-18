Senior Software Developer

A Senior Software Developer with strong experience in multiple languages the incumbent will assist in the development, delivery and management of technology-based software solutions. Develop and implement configuration changes and assist in the design of software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements.

Duties and Responsiblities :

Software Design

Engage with customers to determine their requirements so that associated features can be developed and recommend the best or alternative technical and business solution.

Design and develop after consultation with stakeholders, features, components, services and applications aligned with the agile framework.

Ensure the best coding practices are used and encourage refactoring where appropriate.

Developing and running unit tests to test existing and new functionality.

Efficiently address technical related issues and bugs and fixing defects discovered during testing or in production.

Integrated Systems

Drive systems integration and associated patterns.

Deliver codes that translate into workable integrated software solutions that can work across multiple platforms and hardware.

Maintained, Reliable and Secured Application Platform

Ensure the application platform is maintainable, extensible, secure, tested and performing well in line with the company’s blueprint.

Manage the software lifecycle including version control and deployment package creation.

Drive continuous improvements to our approach to development, our coding standards and quality assurance processes.

Ability to trouble shoot complex bugs that may arise from live testing generally not anticipated while unit testing.

Accurate Document Management

Produce and maintain accurate design and code documentation.

Ensure all source code, release pipelines, test plans and versioning are done in Devops, contributing to the relevant governance and IP protection standards.

Minimuim requirements and work experience :

Degree or Diploma in a relevant discipline, e.g. Computer Science or Engineering or Technology.

Five (5) years’ experience in Java Development.

Three (3) year’ experience in building software apps across various platforms and using different development languages.

Three (3) year’ experience working with JSON, IntelliJ IDEA and GI.

Advantageous Requirements :

2 years demonstrated SDLC methodology experience.

2 years demonstrated experience in Scrum, Kanban and Agile development technology.

2 years’ experience in Technical Architecture , Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram Mapping.

Desired Skills:

Data Mapping

SDLC methodology

Technical Architecture

Customer Service

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

