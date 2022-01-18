Senior Software Developer

Jan 18, 2022

A Senior Software Developer with strong experience in multiple languages the incumbent will assist in the development, delivery and management of technology-based software solutions. Develop and implement configuration changes and assist in the design of software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements.

Duties and Responsiblities :

Software Design

  • Engage with customers to determine their requirements so that associated features can be developed and recommend the best or alternative technical and business solution.
  • Design and develop after consultation with stakeholders, features, components, services and applications aligned with the agile framework.
  • Ensure the best coding practices are used and encourage refactoring where appropriate.
  • Developing and running unit tests to test existing and new functionality.
  • Efficiently address technical related issues and bugs and fixing defects discovered during testing or in production.

Integrated Systems

  • Drive systems integration and associated patterns.
  • Deliver codes that translate into workable integrated software solutions that can work across multiple platforms and hardware.

Maintained, Reliable and Secured Application Platform

  • Ensure the application platform is maintainable, extensible, secure, tested and performing well in line with the company’s blueprint.
  • Manage the software lifecycle including version control and deployment package creation.
  • Drive continuous improvements to our approach to development, our coding standards and quality assurance processes.
  • Ability to trouble shoot complex bugs that may arise from live testing generally not anticipated while unit testing.

Accurate Document Management

  • Produce and maintain accurate design and code documentation.
  • Ensure all source code, release pipelines, test plans and versioning are done in Devops, contributing to the relevant governance and IP protection standards.

Minimuim requirements and work experience :

  • Degree or Diploma in a relevant discipline, e.g. Computer Science or Engineering or Technology.
  • Five (5) years’ experience in Java Development.
  • Three (3) year’ experience in building software apps across various platforms and using different development languages.
  • Three (3) year’ experience working with JSON, IntelliJ IDEA and GI.

Advantageous Requirements :

  • 2 years demonstrated SDLC methodology experience.
  • 2 years demonstrated experience in Scrum, Kanban and Agile development technology.
  • 2 years’ experience in Technical Architecture , Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram Mapping.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Mapping
  • SDLC methodology
  • Technical Architecture
  • Customer Service
  • Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

