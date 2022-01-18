A Senior Software Developer with strong experience in multiple languages the incumbent will assist in the development, delivery and management of technology-based software solutions. Develop and implement configuration changes and assist in the design of software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements.
Duties and Responsiblities :
Software Design
- Engage with customers to determine their requirements so that associated features can be developed and recommend the best or alternative technical and business solution.
- Design and develop after consultation with stakeholders, features, components, services and applications aligned with the agile framework.
- Ensure the best coding practices are used and encourage refactoring where appropriate.
- Developing and running unit tests to test existing and new functionality.
- Efficiently address technical related issues and bugs and fixing defects discovered during testing or in production.
Integrated Systems
- Drive systems integration and associated patterns.
- Deliver codes that translate into workable integrated software solutions that can work across multiple platforms and hardware.
Maintained, Reliable and Secured Application Platform
- Ensure the application platform is maintainable, extensible, secure, tested and performing well in line with the company’s blueprint.
- Manage the software lifecycle including version control and deployment package creation.
- Drive continuous improvements to our approach to development, our coding standards and quality assurance processes.
- Ability to trouble shoot complex bugs that may arise from live testing generally not anticipated while unit testing.
Accurate Document Management
- Produce and maintain accurate design and code documentation.
- Ensure all source code, release pipelines, test plans and versioning are done in Devops, contributing to the relevant governance and IP protection standards.
Minimuim requirements and work experience :
- Degree or Diploma in a relevant discipline, e.g. Computer Science or Engineering or Technology.
- Five (5) years’ experience in Java Development.
- Three (3) year’ experience in building software apps across various platforms and using different development languages.
- Three (3) year’ experience working with JSON, IntelliJ IDEA and GI.
Advantageous Requirements :
- 2 years demonstrated SDLC methodology experience.
- 2 years demonstrated experience in Scrum, Kanban and Agile development technology.
- 2 years’ experience in Technical Architecture , Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram Mapping.
Desired Skills:
- Data Mapping
- SDLC methodology
- Technical Architecture
- Customer Service
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree