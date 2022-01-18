Server Engineer

Experience
- 5+ Years working experience with Linux Operating Systems
- 5+ Years working experience with Storage Systems
- 2+ Years with Cloud Platforms (Advantageous)
Qualifications:
- Certification and/or or Degree in Information Systems (Essential)
- NetApp Certification (Advantageous)
- Solaris Certification (Advantageous)
- AWS Certification (Advantageous)
Core Responsibilities:
- Management and Maintenance of Infrastructure in Cloud Platforms
- Management and Maintenance of Linux Operating Systems
- Management and Maintenance of Storage Systems
- Configuration and Housekeeping of Monitoring Solutions
- Remediation of Security Vulnerabilities and Scheduled Updates
- Documentation of Failovers and Procedures
- Vendor Management
- After Hours Support of Production Systems
Skills:
- Expert at Linux Operating Systems
- Storage Systems, preferably NetApp
- Adept at Programming Language/s
- Communicate Effectively